WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The US administration is going to impose import tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement for the settlement in Ukraine, President Donald Trump said at the meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

"We're very, very unhappy with them," Trump said, referring to Russia. "And we're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal [on Ukraine] in 50 days," he added.