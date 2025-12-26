Russia to increase number of high-tech defense industry enterprises — factsheet

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The number of high-tech defense industry enterprises in Russia is expected to continue its upward trajectory, according to factsheets prepared ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming meeting on the state armament program.

The documents highlight that a core principle of the new program is the synchronization of research and development efforts, procurement of advanced weapons and specialized equipment, infrastructure development, and the expansion of testing facilities.

"The focus is on boosting the productivity of defense industry enterprises. Consequently, the number of high-tech production facilities within this sector will keep increasing," the memo states.

The state armaments program for 2027-2036 envisions the widespread integration of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence. Key priority areas encompass strategic nuclear forces, space systems, air defense, communications, electronic warfare and command systems, unmanned and robotic platforms, and weapons based on fundamentally new technological principles.