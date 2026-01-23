Zelensky says territorial issues will be key topic at Abu Dhabi talks

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The issue of territorial control will be central at trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Vladimir Zelensky told reporters.

"The Donbass issue is a key one. Both the issue itself and the 'modality', how the three sides approach it, will be discussed in Abu Dhabi over the next two days," the Ukrinform news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that during the meeting between President Vladimir Putin, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner, the sides agreed that the first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security would be held on Friday in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Later, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, citing sources, reported that four documents would be presented at the meeting of the Russian, US, and Ukrainian negotiating groups in Abu Dhabi. These documents are expected to serve as the basis for a peace treaty. One of these documents concerns the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass.