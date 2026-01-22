Zelensky says meeting between US, Russia, Ukraine planned for January 23-24 in UAE

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Washington plans to hold a trilateral meeting at the technical level between representatives of the US, Russia, and Ukraine on January 23-24 in the UAE, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow will be the first trilateral meeting in the UAE," he said.

"I hope the UAE is aware of this. We had surprises from the American side. But in any case, they will go there. I think it's good that there will be such a trilateral meeting at the technical level," Zelensky added.

Earlier, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff reported that working groups on the settlement in Ukraine would meet in Abu Dhabi in the coming days.