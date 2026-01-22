Contribution to Board of Peace to require unblocking Russian assets in US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The transfer of $1 bln to the Board of Peace being formed by the United States will require the unblocking of Russian assets on American soil, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it is still unclear how this will be legally formalized.

"It is not yet clear how [the contribution] will be formalized legally, this all needs to be discussed," he told a briefing.

"This requires unblocking," Peskov added. "This, of course, will require certain actions on the part of the United States," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council on the previous day that Moscow could transfer the required contribution to the Board of Peace using assets frozen in the US under the previous administration.

The Board of Peace is part of US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The American leader intends to lead the structure as chairman, receiving the exclusive right of veto over decision-making. The fee for permanent membership in the Board of Peace is $1 bln, while free membership is limited to three years.

The organization's charter does not specify how exactly the funds will be used. Moreover, the document does not limit the powers of the Board of Peace exclusively to Palestinian issues.