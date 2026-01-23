S-400 system to be demonstrated for the first time at Republic Day parade in India

NEW DELHI, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian S-400 air defense system, in service with the Indian Armed Forces, will be demonstrated for the first time at the Republic Day parade in the Indian capital, the ANI news agency reported.

The S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) will be displayed on a special mobile platform of the Department of Military Affairs, dedicated to Operation Sindoor and the successful cooperation of all three services in India. A total of 6,050 military personnel and 30 mobile platforms will participate in the parade, including 17 from states and union territories and 13 from ministries, departments, and services.

The parade will take place on January 26. Republic Day is one of India's major national holidays. On this day in 1950, the constitution of the independent country came into force. Parades, costumed processions, concerts, and other cultural events are held on the occasion in the capitals of all Indian states and union territories.

In October 2018, India signed a contract with Russia for the supply of five regimental sets of S-400 Triumf air defense systems worth $5.43 billion. The S-400 air defense systems previously received by India were deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan, and these systems were successfully used by the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, which was conducted in May 2025 to eliminate terrorist infrastructure on Pakistani territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later said that the country’s air defenses, strengthened by the Russian-made S-400 missile system, had been a decisive factor in the operation. He subsequently visited Adampur Air Force Base in the northwestern state of Punjab, where he posed for photos against the backdrop of the S-400 system.

The S-400 Triumf is a Russian long-and intermediate-range anti-aircraft missile system. It is designed to engage air assault weapons and reconnaissance means, and any other aerial targets in conditions of intense fire and electronic countermeasures.