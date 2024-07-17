Russian deputy defense minister meets in Moscow with Iraqi ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed with Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Al-Athari issues of the fight against terrorism and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Russian Federation Haidar Al-Athari held a bilateral meeting on July 17, 2024 in Moscow," the statement reads.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed key issues in the sphere of defense and the fight against terrorism," the statement continued. "They have also exchanged opinions regarding perspectives of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement."

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and confirmed the course for further development of Russian-Iraqi cooperation in the mentioned-above areas, the ministry added.