EBRD launches tender to find new investor for Moldova’s Giurgiulesti port

LONDON, April 14. /TASS/. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a tender to find a new investor for Moldova’s strategic port.

"The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), owner of Giurgiulesti International Free Port, Moldova’s main sea-to-river port, has launched a structured mergers and acquisitions (M&A) process through an international tender to identify potential strategic and financial investors who can further support the successful long-term development of this strategic asset for Moldova," the press service of the financial institution said in a statement.

The ongoing M&A process is being conducted in full coordination with Moldova's government, the press service said, adding that the EBRD is being advised on the M&A process by Raiffeisen Bank.

The port is located on Moldova’s short stretch of Danube river frontage and borders both Romania and Ukraine. In 2021, the EBRD acquired 100 per cent of the capital of the Danube Logistics group of companies, becoming the sole ultimate owner of Danube Logistics SRL, the operator of the port.