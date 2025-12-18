Austrian chancellor doesn’t rule out country’s participation in int’l mission in Ukraine

VIENNA, December 18. /TASS/. Austria may look at taking part in the international military mission in Ukraine if this initiative takes concrete forms, Chancellor Christian Stocker said.

"Austria’s potential participation in the multinational force may be looked at once such an initiative takes shape," he said, as quoted by the press service of Austria’s National Council, or lower house of parliament.

At the same time, he stated that Austria is set to remain committed to the principle of neutrality. "Evidently, Austria will remain neutral," he noted.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin expects the United States to provide information on the outcomes of its consultations with European and Ukrainian counterparts regarding the conflict resolution once they are available. He also reiterated Moscow’s firm stance against the deployment of Western contingents in Ukraine, emphasizing that this position remains consistent and well-established.