Turkey’s Marmara Sea recedes 20 meters from shore — TV

ANKARA, December 17. /TASS/. Turkey’s Marmara Sea has suddenly receded about 20 meters from the shore, the Haberturk TV channel reported.

According to its information, the phenomenon occurred in the Marmaraereglisi district of the Tekirdag province in western Turkey. It has caused concern among local residents.

The TV channel noted that sandy islands have formed in the places where the water receded, and several boats were spotted running aground in shallow water.

The reasons for this phenomenon have not yet been reported.