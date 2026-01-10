Greenland party leaders call on US to stop disrespecting island

STOCKHOLM, January 10. /TASS/. The leaders of five Greenlandic political parties have issued a joint statement in response to calls by US President Donald Trump for the island to join the United States.

In the document published on the government’s website, Jens-Frederik Nielsen (Demokraatit), Pele Broberg (Naleraq), Mute Bourup Egede (Inuit Ataqatigiit), Vivian Motzfeldt (Siumut), and Aqqalu Jerimiassen (Atassut) urged the US to stop its disrespectful attitude toward the island.

"We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders," the statement reads. "As leaders of Greenlandic parties, we would like to reiterate our desire for the United States to cease its dismissive attitude toward our land," it adds.

The authors note that Greenland is a democracy and wishes to continue cooperation with both the United States and Western countries.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the United States. During his first term, he offered to buy the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed, threatening Copenhagen with trade tariffs in the event of refusal. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these ambitions, stressing that Greenland is part of the Danish kingdom.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.