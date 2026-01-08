Hungary considers Ukraine's 20-point 'peace plan' unrealistic — Orban’s office

BUDAPEST, January 8. /TASS/. Hungary considers Ukraine’s so-called 20-point peace plan untenable, as it provides for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the allocation of $800 billion by Western countries, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing.

According to Gulyas, the Hungarian government discussed the plan at a cabinet meeting on January 7 after it was prepared by Kiev and published by Ukrainian media. He said the document envisions Ukraine joining the European Union as early as 2027, a timeline Hungary considers unrealistic.

"We believe this is impossible, and we are not alone in this view," Gulyas said, noting that several other EU member states also oppose Ukraine’s rapid accession to the bloc.

He added that the plan also calls for Western countries to provide Ukraine with $800 billion for reconstruction over a 10-year period. Gulyas compared the figure to Hungary’s own experience, saying the amount would be enough to cover pension payments in Hungary for 40 years, while Budapest has received €73 billion from the EU since joining the bloc.

Gulyas warned that Budapest would not take part in implementing plans agreed upon by Kiev and Brussels under these conditions.