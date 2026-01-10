Death toll from Kurdish shelling of Aleppo since Jan. 6 up to 23 — SANA

TUNIS, January 10. /TASS/. The death toll among civilians in Aleppo from shelling by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition has risen to 23 since January 6, with at least 104 people injured, the SANA news agency reported, citing medics.

Most of the wounded are women and children, many of whom are in critical condition, the agency said. Previously, nine people were reported dead and 55 wounded. Among the victims of the shelling were a child and four women.

The Syrian army reports that the Kurdish coalition has launched a new round of escalation, striking civilian targets, mosques, and infrastructure with ten drones. The attack resulted in casualties and significant material damage. In response, government forces attacked the Kurdish positions, from which the drones were launched.