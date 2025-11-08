MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia strikes Ukraine’s military enterprises, not the people, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said

The diplomat drew attention to the statements of Ukraine’s state-owned company Centrenergo that all state-owned thermal power plants were currently down because of strikes on the energy infrastructure.

"The current blow is not against the population, it is against the military potential, it is against the potential of the military-industrial complex. Therefore, the fallout should be sought mainly there. And then these are indirect conditions, because the war remains a war, and you don't need to have illusions to explain that this will not affect the population in any way," Miroshnik said on the air of the Solovyov Live TV channel.

He said that Russia "does not set the task of making life of the Ukrainian population unbearable. Russia is hitting the energy sector, which is used to provide military capabilities and logistics, because Ukrainian trains run on electricity.".