Sweden better apologize for detaining Russia's Adler vessel — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Swedish government should apologize over the detention of the Russian vessel Adler, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Sweden’s SVT, citing customs sources, reported that Swedish authorities had inspected the Russian-flagged vessel Adler overnight into Sunday. The ship anchored near Hoganas off Sweden’s southern coast after its engine failed on Saturday. According to SVT, the Adler is owned by the Russian company M Leasing LLC, "which is on the US and EU sanctions lists."

"They should apologize and perhaps even compensate for the damage caused, because it was indeed caused. Instead, Swedish customs and law enforcement agencies, including security services, continued their so-called inspection. Subsequently, the Swedish Prosecutor General’s Office joined the case," the diplomat said at a briefing.