Polish officials not allowed to enter Russian consulate’s former building

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A group of Polish officials has attempted to enter the building formerly occupied by the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk and seize property, but no one opened the door to them, the Polsat television reported citing the city hall’s press service.

Gdansk mayor’s office chief spokesperson Izabela Kozicka-Prus said the officials’ actions were authorized by the country’s foreign ministry.

Poland’s last operating Russian Consulate General located in the city of Gdansk closed down earlier this week. "Dear visitors of the consulate general! It is with regret that we have to announce the closure of the Russian consulate general in Gdansk by the decision of the Polish authorities," Russian Consul General in Gdansk Sergey Semyonov said in a video message.

On November 19, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Poland would close the last Russian consulate general in Gdansk on December 23. As a response, Moscow will close Poland’s consulate general in Irkutsk on December 30. In October 2024 and May 2025, Poland closed Russia’s consulates general in Poznan and Krakow. In response, the Polish consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad were closed.