Aluminum, nickel supplies from Russia to China up substantially in 2025 — research

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Aluminum shipments from Russia to China soared by 94% in 2025 to 2.1 mln tons, while nickel supplies gained 51% to 88,000 tons, according to research carried out by experts from the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory (obtained by TASS).

"Deliveries [from Russia] of aluminum increased significantly to 2.1 mln tons (+94%) and $5.4 bln (+68%), leading to an increase in the share to 35%. Imports [by China] of nickel also rose to 88,000 (+51%) and $1.3 bln (+53%)," according to the part of research devoted to trade between Russia and China.

That said, the role of concentrates strengthened in Russian copper supplies. "Imports of refined copper rose to 474,000 tons (+58%) and $4.5 bln (+67%) with a more notable increase in copper concentrate supplies - to 798,000 tons (2.1-fold) and $2.9 bln (2.1-fold)," experts said.

Meanwhile, experts concluded that Russia's exports of ferrous metals to China fell by 63% last year to 245,000 tons to $304 mln, with the share having declined to 1%.