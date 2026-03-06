MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. It is high time for Kiev to take responsibility and do everything to make sure that talks are successful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"As [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said, when it comes to the negotiation process, it’s well past time for someone in Kiev to assume responsibility - in theory, it should be Zelensky - and do everything to make talks successful. They are well aware of what needs to be done," Peskov pointed out.

The situation is getting worse for Ukraine day by day as Kiev keeps neglecting such steps, the Russian presidential spokesman noted. "Hence their anxiety bordering on hysteria. I think the situation will continue to deteriorate," he concluded.