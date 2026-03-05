US wants Ukraine's drone interceptors due to shortage of Patriot missiles — FT

LONDON, March 5 /TASS/. The Pentagon and at least one Gulf government are in talks to buy Ukrainian-made interceptors to counter attacks by Iranian drones, according to industry figures in Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

According to the newspaper, Gulf countries are using expensive Patriot missiles to shoot down Iranian drones, but their stockpiles are running low. The cost of each Ukrainian interceptor is several thousand dollars, while a Patriot missile costs over $13.5 million.

A Ukrainian defense source noted that such a deal would require approval from the Kiev authorities. He said that any sales of Ukrainian systems, even those made outside the country, would have to be in coordination with Kiev. Vladimir Zelensky previously expressed concern over a possible reduction in allied arms supplies to Ukraine, in particular missiles for Patriot air defense missile systems, due to military operations in the Middle East.