SERGIYEV POSAD, March 5. /TASS/. The framework of the global security architecture is rapidly crumbling, its contours fading with each passing day, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has told the media.

He also called the US and Israeli aggression against Iran an unprecedented disregard for international law.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian Security Council Secretary.

Collapse of the Security System Framework

The framework of the global security architecture is rapidly crumbling: "Recently, almost every day, this structure is crumbling, eroding, and, of course, it is ultimately losing any tangible contours, and this applies to all areas of security."

Today, even a "test-tube with powder" or words of persuasion are no longer needed to attack a country: "As for approaches, we've gone through a relatively short period where a test-tube of some white powder was a pretext for initiating such actions, and today we've reached a point where even a vial is no longer necessary. No words are even necessary."

Situation in the Middle East

The US and Israeli aggression against Iran is "an absolutely unprecedented disregard for international law."

The consequences of events in the Middle East will be extremely serious and long-lasting, across the entire planet: "This concerns both energy and food issues. It concerns liquefied natural gas, oil, and logistics."

The losses from one day of closing the Strait of Hormuz amount to approximately $7 billion.

The war in the Middle East was unleashed without understanding the consequences.