US to regret sinking Iranian frigate in international waters — top diplomat

TEHRAN, March 5. /TASS/. Tehran will make the United States regret sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena with about 130 sailors aboard in international waters, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

As the Iranian top diplomat wrote on his X social media account, the United States has committed cruelty at sea, 2,000 miles from the shores of Iran and will for long bitterly regret the precedent it has created.

There were about 130 sailors about the sunken frigate, he added.

The Reuters news agency reported on March 4, citing three anonymous US officials that the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank off the coast of Sri Lanka, was attacked by a US Navy submarine.

The IRIS Dena belonged to the Iranian Navy’s Southern Fleet. The ship recently took part in naval exercises in India.