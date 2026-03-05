Dmitriev points to inevitability of oil price above $100 per barrel

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has pointed to the inevitability of the oil price exceeding $100 per barrel amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"Price for actual delivered oil in Asia already exceeds $90 a barrel for most types. Murban crude is $96. $100 oil imminent," he wrote on the X social network.

Later Dmitriev added that even the leftist-liberal UK’s The Economist is "now on board with a $100-a-barrel oil price."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.