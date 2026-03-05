Iran depleting missile stocks of US, its allies with cheap drones — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. Iran's use of inexpensive drones puts the US and its allies at an economic disadvantage by depleting their stockpiles of expensive missiles, The New York Times reported.

"It is definitely more expensive to shoot down a drone than to put a drone in the sky. It’s a money game. The cost ratio per shot, per interception, is at best 10 to one. But it could be more like 60 or 70 to one in terms of cost, in favor of Iran," the newspaper quoted Arthur Erickson, the chief executive and a co-founder of the Hylio drone manufacturer, as saying.

Against this backdrop, the newspaper noted growing fears that Washington and its partners will run out of interceptor missiles needed to defend the region. Experts are drawing parallels with the situation in Ukraine, where allies have been unable to provide sufficient air defense capabilities.

According to a Center for Strategic and International Studies report cited by The New York Times, the US has recently purchased interceptors in small quantities - hundreds rather than thousands. Despite the signing of new contracts, it will take years for factories to meet the increased demand amid active conflict.