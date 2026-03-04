US destroys over 20 Iranian vessels — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. Iran has lost more than 20 warships as a result of US strikes, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine reported.

"We've destroyed more than 20 Iranian naval vessels, including, in addition to the frigate outside of the area, one submarine and effectively neutralized at this point in time Iran's major naval presence in the theater out there," he said at a news conference.

Earlier, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), said the American military had destroyed 17 Iranian vessels, including a submarine.