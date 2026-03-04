Putin, Szijjarto to discuss situation around Druzhba oil pipeline — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will discuss the blockade of supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline by Kiev at a meeting later in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Slovakia and Hungary as buyers of Russian oil are facing blackmail from Ukraine, he said. "I mean blackmail related to the intentional blockade of supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline. Of course, this will be discussed during today’s conversation between Putin and Mr. Szijjarto among other things," Peskov added.

Russian oil has not been flowing via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. Hungary’s government said earlier that the pipeline had been restored while Kiev was blocking it solely for political reasons.