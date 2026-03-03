Iraq is losing $128 mln daily due to suspended oil production — news portal

TUNIS, March 3. /TASS/. Iraq is suffering daily losses of about $128 mln due to suspended oil production at some fields because of hostilities in the region, ECO Iraq web portal said.

"The Rumaila field produces about 1.4 mln barrels per day and the production capacity of fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan region is about 200,000 barrels per day," the news portal said. Production suspension is accordingly estimated by a loss of about 1.6 mln barrels daily.

Shafaq News reported earlier about oil suspension at Iraq’s largest Rumaila oilfield and at a number of fields in Iraqi Kurdistan.