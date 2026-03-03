Merz says Europe cannot accept Ukraine deal concluded behind its back

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. The Europeans cannot accept a deal on Ukraine that is concluded without their participation, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters during a visit to Washington.

"We want to reach a resolution but one that involves the Europeans. We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is concluded behind our backs," Merz asserted. He said that he had made this clear to US President Donald Trump. "I also said that there will be no agreement without the participation of the Europeans," the chancellor said. "I got the impression that the US president now has a better understanding of what is at stake and what the Europeans think about it," Merz added.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the Europeans will not be able to bring any constructive agenda to the negotiating process as they are effectively a party to the Ukrainian conflict.