MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The timing for the resumption of operations on the Druzhba pipeline, which transported Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, is not determined yet, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denis Shmygal announced as quoted by the Novosti.Live television channel.

"Naftogaz is currently completing a defect analysis of the facility, after which the cost, timeframe, and resources required for repairs and restoration of control will be determined," he said.

Shmygal claims that an accident at one of the tanks allegedly caused significant internal damage to the pipeline, which is not visible from the surface.

Russian oil has not been flowing to Hungary since January 27. Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Budapest had intelligence data indicating the pipeline was operational and that Ukraine was blocking Russian oil supplies solely for political reasons. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov said in an interview with TASS that the blocking was being carried out at the direction of the European Commission to ensure the defeat of Orban and his party at the Hungarian parliamentary elections on April 12.