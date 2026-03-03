Iranian ambassador calls US strikes on civilian targets crime against humanity

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. The US and Israel’s strikes on Iran’s schools, hospitals, and residential buildings qualify as crimes against humanity, Iran's ambassador to Austria Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said at a news conference.

"The aggressors, namely the Israeli regime and the United States, deliberately targeted not only defensive installations, but also civilian sites across several Iranian cities, including many hospitals, schools, sports facilities, emergency centers, Red Crescent headquarters, and many residential buildings across the country," he said.

"These are clear instances of war crime and crimes against humanity, and urgent action of the United Nations is required to cease them and bring the perpetrators to justice."

He added that the Israeli and US strikes "constitute a grave breach of well-established principles of international humanitarian law and defy the most basic human considerations of respect for the right to life of civilians.".