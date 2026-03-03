US president says Washington to soon achieve its goals in Iran — reporter

WASHINGTON, March 3. /TASS/. Washington will soon achieve the goals of its military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump told NewsNation journalist Kellie Meyer.

The reporter asked the US leader how he would know that all the military objectives had been achieved. "Oh, I'll know. That's what I'm doing, I know a lot and I will absolutely know when it's achieved. It's getting very close too," she quoted Trump as saying on her X page.

"We're doing a lot of damage. We're setting them back a lot," the US president added.