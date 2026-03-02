No radiation threat, Bushehr plant stable — IAEA chief on situation around Iran

VIENNA, March 2. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports no change in radiation levels in the Middle East following Israeli and US strikes on Iran, the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi said at a special session of the IAEA Board of Governors, which was requested by Russia in connection with the attacks on the Islamic Republic.

TASS has compiled the key points from the IAEA chief’s statements.

Avoiding escalation

A long-term solution to the Iranian nuclear issue is possible only through diplomatic means: "The IAEA will be there, ready to play its indispensable part, whenever and wherever it is called."

All parties to the conflict must act sensibly to avoid escalation: "Consistent with the objectives of the IAEA, as enshrined in its Statute, I reiterate my call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation."

Radiation situation in the region

The IAEA confirms no changes in radiation levels in the Middle East following Israeli and US strikes on Iran: "So far, no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels has been detected in countries bordering Iran."

The possibility of a serious radiation incident in the region is not ruled out: "Armed attacks on nuclear facilities should never take place and could result in radioactive releases with grave consequences within and beyond the boundaries of the State which has been attacked."

Facilities and contact with Tehran

The IAEA has not detected any damage to nuclear sites in Iran: "Regarding the status of the nuclear installations in Iran, up to now, we have no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities have been damaged or hit."

The IAEA has been unable to re-establish contact with Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities so far.