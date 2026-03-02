Israel hits dozens of Iranian security headquarters in Tehran

TEL AVIV, March 2. /TASS/. Israel has completed another series of strikes on Tehran targeting dozens of headquarters of various Iranian security structures, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF completed a wave of strikes against command centers belonging to the Interior Security and the Ministry of Intelligence in the heart of Tehran," it said. "As part of the strike, the Israeli Air Force targeted headquarters, bases, and regional command centers of the Iranian terrorist regime’s internal security bodies."

According to the IDF strikes were dealt on "over ten headquarters belonging to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence - the regime’s main intelligence body - as well as numerous Quds Force headquarters."

"In addition, the Israeli Air Force continued striking surface-to-surface missile launchers, sites used for the production of weapons for Iranian forces, and other IRGC Air Force sites," it added.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.