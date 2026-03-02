Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Krugloye in the Kharkov Region. <…> Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 225 troops and a Czech-made multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 135 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 320 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 340 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Czech-made multiple rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, an artillery brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Olshany, Krugloye, Golubovka and Malinovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Khrapovshchina, Olshanka, Bobylevka, Rogoznoye, Miropolye and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, 15 motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Prishib, Yatskovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Volchiy Yar, Borovaya and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Shabelkovka, Nikiforovka, Konstantinovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, a Stryker armored personnel carrier and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, seven armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two jaeger brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Lenina, Belitskoye, Novy Donbass, Novopavlovka and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 320 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Komsomolskoye, Lyubitskoye, Zelyonaya Dibrova, Barvinovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malokaterinovka and Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian military personnel, nine motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites over past day

Russian troops struck energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure facilities used to support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, sites for ammunition storage and production, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 679 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 679 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 679 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys three Ukrainian naval drones over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 119,020 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,978 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,680 multiple rocket launchers, 33,571 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,642 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.