Ukrainian troops strike Kursk border area 29 times in past 24 hours

KURSK, March 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 35 drones of various types over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian troops used artillery 29 times on the region's evacuated areas, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 1 and 7:00 a.m. (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 2, a total of 35 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery 29 times on evacuated areas. The drones attacked our territory 10 times by dropping explosive devices," he wrote.

As a result of the attacks in the Belovsky district, a car was damaged, and the front of a house was damaged in the Khomutovsky district. In the Rylsky district, the front of a house, outbuildings, a fence, and a vehicle were damaged. The governor added that no one was injured as a result of the Ukrainian attacks.