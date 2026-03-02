New Israeli attack on Beirut leaves Hezbollah commander dead — agency

BEIRUT, March 2. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force launched a new strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut without warning the population in advance, hitting the El-Madi neighborhood, where Khalil Harb, a commander in the armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah movement, was killed, according to the Al Markazia news agency.

Rockets were also fired at a stadium, though no information has been released on the consequences of that strike.

Early in the morning, during an Israeli raid on the Haret Hreik neighborhood in southern Beirut, Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary faction and deputy secretary-general of the movement, was killed.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.