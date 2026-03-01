US to continue operation against Iran until it achieves its objectives — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the United States will continue its military operation against Iran until its objectives are met.

"Combat operations continue at this time in full force. And they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved," the US leader stated in a video address published on March 1 on his Truth Social page. "We have very strong objectives," he added. According to the US president, Washington "cannot allow" Iran to possess long-range missiles.