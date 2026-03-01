US shifts to attempt to dominate through pure force — political scientist

WASHINGTON, March 1. /TASS/. The United States made a move to domination attempts through pure force, Anatol Lieven, the Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told TASS.

"The United States has now lost any claim to be a benevolent hegemon maintaining global order. Instead, the US and Israel are spreading chaos. The Trump administration is pursuing domination through pure military force, with no pretense at the provision of international public goods," the researcher said.

"As for the idea that the countries attacked were seriously threatening the US, the spreading of this grotesque lie depends wholly on the Israel lobby and the Transatlantic (read NATO) propaganda machine," he added.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28.