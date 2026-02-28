Iran calls on UN to condemn US, Israeli strikes without reservation — top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. Tehran has officially appealed to UN member states to condemn the US and Israeli military operation, calling it an unprecedented threat to global security, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to the UN secretary-general and the UN Security Council president.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on all member states of the United Nations that bear responsibility for international peace and security to unequivocally condemn this act of aggression and to undertake urgent and collective measures to confront it," said the document provided to TASS by the press service of the Iranian permanent mission to the UN.

Araghchi emphasized that the current actions are undermining regional stability and require immediate intervention by the international community.