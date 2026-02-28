British Air Force repels Iran's strikes on allied targets in Middle East — Starmer

LONDON, February 28. /TASS/. The British Air Force is involved in repelling Iranian attacks on its facilities in the Middle East, as well as on Israeli military infrastructure and US bases in the region, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"We extend our support and solidarity to them as part of our commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East. We have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we've recently strengthened," Starmer said in an address to the nation.

"Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies."