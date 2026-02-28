Pezeshkian calls US-Israeli strike on school in Iran barbaric — press service

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the US and Israeli strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, which killed 64 people, mostly schoolgirls.

"This barbaric act adds another dark page to the chronicle of countless crimes committed by aggressors on this land, which will never be erased from the historical memory of our people. I strongly condemn this inhumane attack, express my condolences to the families of the victims, the residents of Minab, and the entire Iranian people, and share their deep sorrow," Pezeshkian said in a statement released by his press service.

According to local authorities, at least 64 people were killed and 93 injured in the strike on the school in Minab.