Trump says he would seek lifting sanctions on Russia in Ukraine peace deal

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. The United States would like to see anti-Russian sanctions lifted as part of a Ukraine peace deal, President Donald Trump said, taking reporters’ questions on the South Lawn in front of the White House ahead of a working visit to Texas.

"I’d love to do sanctions relief," the US leader said in response to a TASS reporter’s request to comment on a potential sanctions relief for Moscow and expansion of economic and trade ties between Russia and the United States.

"I’d like to see that war over with. I spoke with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. We’d like to see the war end, and we’d like to end that fast," he added without explaining if any highest-level contact is in the pipeline.