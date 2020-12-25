First batch-produced Su-57 delivered to regiment in Southern Military District — source

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The first batch-produced multi-role fifth-generation fighter jet Sukhoi-57 has been delivered to a regiment in the Southern Military District, a source in the defense-industrial complex told TASS on Friday.

"The Aerospace Force has obtained the first batch-produced Sukhoi-57 plane. It was delivered to a regiment in the Southern Military district," the source said, adding that another four such jets would be provided for the Aerospace Force in 2021.

On December 7, the CEO of the corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said that the first serially manufactured Sukhoi-57 with a first stage engine would be provided for the Russian military by the end of 2020, and the first Sukhoi-57 equipped with the second stage engine would be assembled in 2022. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Defense Ministry’s board meeting that a total of 22 Sukhoi-57 planes would be provided by the end of 2024. Under a contract concluded in 2019 a total of 76 Sukhoi-57s are to be delivered by the end of 2028.

The fifth generation Sukhoi-57 fighter jet is designed for destroying any type of air and surface targets. It has a supersonic cruising speed, intra-fuselage weapons, radar absorbing coating (stealth technology) and the newest set of onboard equipment.