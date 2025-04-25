Former US official doubts that Zelensky will take chance for peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. It would be right of Vladimir Zelensky to call new elections and proclaim his country’s neutrality so that it could become part of a new security architecture in Eurasia, however, he is unlikely to take this chance for peaceful development, US retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former US Army, former Chief of Staff to US Secretary of States Colin Powell, told TASS.

"Zelensky should indicate to all that he is ready to accept [peace proposals], warn off those Europeans who still wish to support him in war, advise President [of the US Donald] Trump that he's ready for a stop to the war and an eventual peace, remind both the Europeans and the US of their promises for assistance in rebuilding his smaller country and the Europeans of their promises for eventual EU membership," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, Zelensky should "call elections for a date certain in the not too distant future, and become the savior of what remains of an independent and neutral country in the heart of a new Europe ready to build with Russia a new security architecture for Eurasia."

"It won't happen – people are simply too stupid – but one can wish," he added.

Wilkerson, a Vietnam veteran, served in the US army for more than 30 years. After that, he served in Pentagon and Department of State structures. In 1989-1993, he was Special Assistant to General Powell when he was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In 2002-2005, he was Secretary of State Colin Powell's Chief of Staff. He has also taught national security affairs at the George Washington University.