MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The absence of diesel fuel supplies from Hungary and Slovakia has put Ukraine in a desperate situation in regards the restoration of transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said in an interview with TASS.

"It has been put in an almost hopeless situation because Hungary and Slovakia have issued the ultimatum, they have stopped supplying diesel fuel. They will stop supplying electricity, which is urgently needed by the Kiev regime, if the Kiev regime does not restore the Druzhba oil pipeline. Let's see what outweighs that," he said.

Hungary and Slovakia, opposing the EU, did not abandon cheap Russian energy. However, Ukraine blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, used for the supplies, on its territory. Zagreb agreed to allow pumping through the Adriatic pipeline.

On February 18, Hungary and Slovakia, without waiting for Brussels' actions in response to Ukraine's blocking of the oil supplies, terminated diesel fuel sales to Kiev.