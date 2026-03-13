Pink Floyd legend’s guitar fetches record $14.55m at auction — Rolling Stone

MOSCOW, March 13 (TASS). David Gilmour’s iconic "Black Strat," the signature instrument of the former Pink Floyd frontman, has sold for a record-breaking $14.55 million at Christie’s in London, setting a new world record for any guitar sold at auction, Rolling Stone magazine reports.

The "Black Strat" surpassed the previous record held by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E acoustic guitar, which sold for $6 million in June 2020. This sale makes Gilmour’s Fender the most expensive guitar in history.

The 1969 Fender Stratocaster was initially estimated at $2-4 million. Gilmour used the instrument during the recording of the band’s legendary albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979).

In addition to the Black Strat, several other items from the collection of American billionaire Jim Irsay were featured at the auction, including a guitar once owned by Jerry Garcia, founder of the Grateful Dead, which fetched $10 million. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity, the report notes.

Known for their philosophical lyrics, sonic experimentation, elaborate live shows and innovative album art, Pink Floyd was founded in 1965 by Syd Barrett (vocals, guitar), Roger Waters (bass, vocals), Richard Wright (keyboards, vocals), and Nick Mason (drums). David Gilmour joined the lineup in 1968, replacing Barrett. While the band initially split in 1994, the classic lineup reunited for a one-off performance at London’s Hyde Park in 2005. In August 2015, Gilmour officially confirmed the band had come to an end.