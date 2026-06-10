Number of civilians injured in DPR over past day rises to nine due to Ukrainian attacks

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. Nine civilians were injured over the past day as a result of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations on populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR administration’s office for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"Six armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded. Information was received about injuries sustained by nine civilians. A total of six various munitions were fired," the statement said. Earlier, DPR Head Denis Pushilin reported eight injured.

The office also received reports of damage to one passenger car and one truck.

According to Pushilin, five road maintenance workers were injured on Tuesday on the Donetsk ring road due to aggression by Ukrainian armed formations. In addition, two men and a young woman sustained injuries on the Donetsk-Krasnoarmeysk road near the village of Peski.