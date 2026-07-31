MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US could take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit; Ukraine is trying to curry favor with Poland after the scandal around the glorification of Ukrainian nationalists; and the Pentagon strikes its largest-ever deal for Patriot missiles, worth nearly $60 billion. These stories topped Friday's headlines in Russia.

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US could take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. This possibility has stirred the global imagination, as all three leaders are expected to be in Shenzhen in November. It would be an ideal opportunity to discuss strategic stability, given that the world’s largest nuclear arsenals are no longer constrained by any treaty. However, experts consider a new agreement unlikely. In addition, the leaders could discuss ways to resolve conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

"It is still too early to discuss specific meetings. However, in my opinion, such a trilateral meeting would be very useful. In practical terms, it is entirely feasible, since the three leaders of the major powers are expected to attend the summit," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev, who is now the country’s senior official at APEC, told Izvestia.

According to Vasily Klimov, a research fellow at the Center for International Security under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, the leaders could broach the topic of nuclear arms control. However, no one should expect Russia, China, and the US to reach an agreement at the summit, especially since this issue is not on the agenda. The expert noted that the US has been pushing for China’s inclusion in nuclear arms control for eight years. Therefore, a face-to-face meeting of the three leaders in China is unlikely to result in an immediate treaty signing, but it could launch expert-level negotiations on creating a multilateral system of mutual notifications and confidence-building measures. Issues related to nuclear nonproliferation may also be discussed in China in light of the situation around North Korea, Valdai expert Andrey Kortunov noted.

The conflict in Ukraine will also probably come up. However, according to political analyst Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, it is currently of secondary importance to both China and the US. Therefore, it is unlikely to be discussed as a key issue in Russian-Chinese-American relations. The expert doesn't expect that agreements on Ukraine will be reached at such a meeting. He believes the focus will be on global issues specifically.

Meanwhile, Kortunov stressed that if a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US, and China takes place, the Middle East crisis may be raised during the talks: not only in the context of Iran, but also in light of the situation in the Red Sea and Israel’s operation in Lebanon. Coordinating the three countries' positions is crucial for adopting joint resolutions in the UN Security Council. The expert also did not rule out discussions on energy and food security, as well as upcoming UN reforms in connection with Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ term expiring.

Kiev is trying to get back on Warsaw's good side following the scandal over the glorification of Ukrainian nationalists. For that purpose, Vladimir Zelensky recently made a personal visit to the country while Ukraine was quick to blame Russia for the alleged missile that fell in Poland, although no evidence points to that being the case. The Ukrainian elite is still interested in provoking a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. Nevertheless, experts believe that, despite Zelensky’s efforts, he is unlikely to succeed in easing tensions with Poland.

Ukraine wants NATO countries involved in a direct military confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia. He points out that Kiev has repeatedly tried to prevent peace agreements from being reached, particularly those involving the US. "Second, the Ukrainian elite believe that, by dragging as many NATO countries as possible into a direct confrontation with Russia, perhaps some of them might survive," the diplomat noted.

The glorification of Hitler collaborators has exacerbated existing tensions between Warsaw and Kiev. First, Poland and Ukraine have economic disputes related to the agricultural sector. Exports of cheap Ukrainian grain and agricultural products to the EU harm Polish farmers, regularly leading to strikes, border crossing blockades, and harsh protectionist measures on the part of Warsaw. Second, competition in the Polish labor market has risen sharply due to the arrival of millions of Ukrainian citizens. This has fueled growing discontent among local residents, who are weary of the long-term financial and social burden on the state budget. According to Polish political scientist Mateusz Piskorski, Bandera’s ideology could now serve as a convenient pretext for Ukrainian oppression in the country.

Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that Zelensky is unlikely to succeed in reconciling disagreements with the Polish government on the topic of historical memory. Maciej Wisniowski, a journalist and editor-in-chief of the Strajk. eu news outlet, noted that Ukraine has made it clear it is not ready to actively condemn the Volyn massacre. Moreover, Poland will hold parliamentary elections in 2027, and given that Zelensky does not enjoy broad support there and many Poles view the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) negatively, leading political forces, particularly the Law and Justice party, will actively use the issue of preserving historical memory in the election campaign.

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin, America's largest weapons manufacturer, signed a seven-year contract to produce PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for the Patriot air and missile defense system. According to a press release on the company’s website, the contract's total value is estimated at $58.62 billion, making it the largest of its kind in the history of the US defense industry.