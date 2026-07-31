{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin-Xi-Trump meeting rumors swirl while Kiev plays Poland against Russia

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 31st
© AP Photo/ Andy Wong

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US could take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit; Ukraine is trying to curry favor with Poland after the scandal around the glorification of Ukrainian nationalists; and the Pentagon strikes its largest-ever deal for Patriot missiles, worth nearly $60 billion. These stories topped Friday's headlines in Russia.

 

Izvestia: APEC summit could see trilateral meeting beween Putin, Xi, and Trump

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US could take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. This possibility has stirred the global imagination, as all three leaders are expected to be in Shenzhen in November. It would be an ideal opportunity to discuss strategic stability, given that the world’s largest nuclear arsenals are no longer constrained by any treaty. However, experts consider a new agreement unlikely. In addition, the leaders could discuss ways to resolve conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

"It is still too early to discuss specific meetings. However, in my opinion, such a trilateral meeting would be very useful. In practical terms, it is entirely feasible, since the three leaders of the major powers are expected to attend the summit," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev, who is now the country’s senior official at APEC, told Izvestia.

According to Vasily Klimov, a research fellow at the Center for International Security under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, the leaders could broach the topic of nuclear arms control. However, no one should expect Russia, China, and the US to reach an agreement at the summit, especially since this issue is not on the agenda. The expert noted that the US has been pushing for China’s inclusion in nuclear arms control for eight years. Therefore, a face-to-face meeting of the three leaders in China is unlikely to result in an immediate treaty signing, but it could launch expert-level negotiations on creating a multilateral system of mutual notifications and confidence-building measures. Issues related to nuclear nonproliferation may also be discussed in China in light of the situation around North Korea, Valdai expert Andrey Kortunov noted.

The conflict in Ukraine will also probably come up. However, according to political analyst Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, it is currently of secondary importance to both China and the US. Therefore, it is unlikely to be discussed as a key issue in Russian-Chinese-American relations. The expert doesn't expect that agreements on Ukraine will be reached at such a meeting. He believes the focus will be on global issues specifically.

Meanwhile, Kortunov stressed that if a trilateral meeting between Russia, the US, and China takes place, the Middle East crisis may be raised during the talks: not only in the context of Iran, but also in light of the situation in the Red Sea and Israel’s operation in Lebanon. Coordinating the three countries' positions is crucial for adopting joint resolutions in the UN Security Council. The expert also did not rule out discussions on energy and food security, as well as upcoming UN reforms in connection with Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ term expiring.

 

Izvestia: Kiev tries to distract Poland from Nazi glorification scandal with Russia threat narrative

Kiev is trying to get back on Warsaw's good side following the scandal over the glorification of Ukrainian nationalists. For that purpose, Vladimir Zelensky recently made a personal visit to the country while Ukraine was quick to blame Russia for the alleged missile that fell in Poland, although no evidence points to that being the case. The Ukrainian elite is still interested in provoking a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. Nevertheless, experts believe that, despite Zelensky’s efforts, he is unlikely to succeed in easing tensions with Poland.

Ukraine wants NATO countries involved in a direct military confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia. He points out that Kiev has repeatedly tried to prevent peace agreements from being reached, particularly those involving the US. "Second, the Ukrainian elite believe that, by dragging as many NATO countries as possible into a direct confrontation with Russia, perhaps some of them might survive," the diplomat noted.

The glorification of Hitler collaborators has exacerbated existing tensions between Warsaw and Kiev. First, Poland and Ukraine have economic disputes related to the agricultural sector. Exports of cheap Ukrainian grain and agricultural products to the EU harm Polish farmers, regularly leading to strikes, border crossing blockades, and harsh protectionist measures on the part of Warsaw. Second, competition in the Polish labor market has risen sharply due to the arrival of millions of Ukrainian citizens. This has fueled growing discontent among local residents, who are weary of the long-term financial and social burden on the state budget. According to Polish political scientist Mateusz Piskorski, Bandera’s ideology could now serve as a convenient pretext for Ukrainian oppression in the country.

Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that Zelensky is unlikely to succeed in reconciling disagreements with the Polish government on the topic of historical memory. Maciej Wisniowski, a journalist and editor-in-chief of the Strajk. eu news outlet, noted that Ukraine has made it clear it is not ready to actively condemn the Volyn massacre. Moreover, Poland will hold parliamentary elections in 2027, and given that Zelensky does not enjoy broad support there and many Poles view the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) negatively, leading political forces, particularly the Law and Justice party, will actively use the issue of preserving historical memory in the election campaign.

 

Vedomosti: What's behind huge Pentagon deal to produce Patriot missiles

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin, America's largest weapons manufacturer, signed a seven-year contract to produce PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for the Patriot air and missile defense system. According to a press release on the company’s website, the contract's total value is estimated at $58.62 billion, making it the largest of its kind in the history of the US defense industry.

Read also

The Wall Street Journal noted that Lockheed Martin is expected to produce up to 2,000 missiles per year, up from 600. According to the Investing news outlet, Pentagon negotiators are trying to persuade contractors to accelerate production even in light of a potential reduction in shareholder payouts.

In February 2026, the Pentagon signed a similar deal with RTX, Raytheon's parent company. The goal of that deal, in particular, was to increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles from 60 to 1,000 units per year, AMRAAM-class missiles to approximately 1,900 units, and SM6 missiles to 500 units. The deal consisted of five agreements, one for each class of missile.

According to ABC News, the Washington Examiner, and Bloomberg, Washington depleted up to 65% of its PAC-3 MSE stockpile during the Iranian military campaign launched by the US and Israel in late February 2026. In addition, since January 2023, the US has supplied Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems and their missiles in a move originally okayed by President Joe Biden, though exact figures have not been disclosed.

This new record-breaking contract shows just how depleted US missile stocks have become amid the conflicts in Ukraine and involving Iran, Igor Shkrobtak, a senior researcher in the Department of Military-Political Studies at the US and Canadian Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Vedomosti. The expert emphasized that the scale of the order points to a potential increase in contractors, including those from countries with a US license to manufacture PAC-3 missiles. As of now, Japan is the only such country. Shkrobtak noted that the primary goal of this major new contract is to replenish US stockpiles. According to the analyst, the Americans will only redistribute them between the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern theaters of operations after that.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Armenia demanding that Russia pay for use of its railways

The conflict between Armenia and Russia continues to escalate. While the Armenian authorities have said they view this as an opportunity and not a threat, they warn that the continuation of the standoff could lead to the collapse of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). And now, Yerevan is considering charging Moscow $2 billion in rent for the South Caucasus Railway.

Relations between Armenia and Russia have deteriorated ahead of the country's parliamentary elections. The Armenian authorities then stated that the Russian side was helping the local opposition prepare a coup or rig the elections. In response, Moscow noted that Yerevan had passed a law last year orienting the country toward EU accession, which it declared incompatible with EAEU membership. Shortly thereafter, the Russian authorities began imposing restrictions on the supply and transit of Armenian food and beverages. At the EAEU summit, the leaders adopted a statement requiring Armenia to hold a referendum on European integration.

Political analyst Stanislav Pritchin believes it is too early to speak of any kind of crisis. "Pashinyan seemed to think he could play geopolitical games, easily change Armenia’s foreign policy orientation, and host events in his country where opponents of Russia would speak. This led to Russian restrictions. At the same time, Moscow expected that, after the elections, Yerevan would return to a constructive path and that, during a personal meeting with Putin, Pashinyan would outline his government’s long-term interests within the EAEU. However, the Armenian authorities continue to insist on their European aspirations. Of course, Russia won't stand for Armenia moving toward the EU at the EAEU's expense," the expert told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. At the same time, Pritchin noted that the situation around Armenia poses no threat to the EAEU, since Yerevan’s share in the organization’s economy is close to a statistical margin of error. If Armenia were to leave the organization, it would be the only party to suffer, the analyst stressed.

In turn, former Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan pointed out that Russia is exerting targeted economic pressure on his country in an effort to force the Yerevan government to clarify its geopolitical orientation. "At the moment, the Russians want certainty, knowing we cannot introduce such uncertainty," the politician emphasized.

 

Kommersant: Demand for gold falls to its lowest level since 2021

The World Gold Council has reported that demand for gold is falling. In the second quarter of 2026, demand fell to 942 metric tons, which is the lowest level since the third quarter of 2021. The decline was driven by a decrease in demand from the jewelry industry and investors withdrawing from gold ETFs. However, on the whole, central banks in various countries continued to build up their gold reserves. Financial regulators in Turkey and Russia, meanwhile, seemed to buck this trend.

"The prolonged period of high US Federal Reserve System interest rates, the escalation in the Middle East, and rising geopolitical risks are prompting regulators to increase the share of neutral assets not tied to the obligations of any specific country," Ruslan Klyshko, director of the wealth management department at AF Capital Asset Management, told Kommersant.

Central banks in emerging markets have been the most active in increasing their holdings, particularly those of Poland (51 metric tons) and China (over 31 metric tons). Poland has been systematically increasing its gold reserves, raising their share of total reserves from 6.5% in 2020 to 30% this year. China is increasing its investments in the precious metal as part of efforts to reduce its dependence on dollar-denominated assets. Since 2022, the People’s Bank of China has reduced its holdings of US Treasuries by 37%, to $659 billion, while its gold holdings have risen by 20%, to nearly 2,345 metric tons. However, according to investment banker Ilya Sushkov, "gold is being purchased as part of a general policy of reserve diversification, not simply by selling bonds and buying the metal."

Meanwhile, the World Gold Council noted that the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reduced its gold holdings by 81 metric tons over the past six months, including a reduction of four metric tons in the second quarter. In turn, the Bank of Russia sold 43.8 metric tons of gold over the past six months, 22 metric tons of which were sold in the second quarter. The Central Bank saw an equally significant reduction in its precious metal reserves in the first half of 2001 (more than 36 metric tons). However, a quarter of a century ago, this amounted to 9.4% of the total volume of gold in reserves. This year, gold reserves have declined by only 1.9%. "Absolutely all central banks have paused their purchases at various times. In certain years, the net change in gold holdings for many countries was negative. A similar situation is being observed in Russia," Finam analyst Nikolay Dudchenko stressed.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US-Iran strike lull short-lived and Telegram's Durov faces terrorism charges
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 30th
Read more
Fires at Wildberries facilities, 258 drones: aftermath of attacks on Russian regions
According to latest reports, four people were injured
Read more
FACTBOX: What to know about possible suspension of Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant
The plant is expected to suspend operations starting August 3
Read more
Russia deploys Black Kite drones to special military operation zone
According to the manufacturer, the drones, equipped with an autonomous navigation system, can deliver cargo to a designated point and return to base, even if communication, telemetry, or GPS are unavailable
Read more
Weapons supplies to Kiev fall into European mafia hands — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that it transforms European organized criminal groups and communities into paramilitary combat units equipped to carry out a wider range of tasks
Read more
Russian woman’s body found in suitcase in vicinity of Belgrade: what we know
According to the media outlet, several people, including a Turkish citizen, were detained on suspicion of her murder
Read more
Denmark proposes suspending Spain's Schengen membership — AFP
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen added that she had already spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who proposed suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain
Read more
Trump says agreement on full disarmament of Hamas reached
The US president stated that an agreement on the complete disarmament of all other armed groups in Gaza was also reached
Read more
Russian forces liberate four settlements in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Russia's battlegroup North has established control over the settlements of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, and Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region
Read more
New drones forcing armies around world to change approaches to air defense — expert
Yevgeny Poddubny noted that such factors as UAV range and combat power continued to evolve
Read more
Russian Battlegroup North’s Lancet drone destroys Ukrainian MLRS in Sumy Region
The distance from the operator to the target was more than 20 kilometers
Read more
New temporary export ban and fuel supply for agriculture enterprises: cabinet’s measures
Under the signed decree, the temporary export ban on fuels will be in effect from August 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027
Read more
FACTBOX: Pashinyan, Russia respond over Armenia rail concession
The Armenian PM suggested that Yerevan could seek $2 bln per year from Russia
Read more
Allies not ready to provide US with direct military aid in conflict with Iran — newspaper
Politico noted that "traditional US partners are wary of any direct support until they receive reassurances of a lasting ceasefire – or other promises" from Washington
Read more
Ukrainian strikes on Zaporozhye nuke plant pose risk of radioactive contamination — expert
The drone was detected in close proximity to the transporter storage building, which is used to move containers with spent nuclear fuel
Read more
US journalist Owens declares her love for Russia
The American journalist denied any allegations of her ties to the Russian authorities
Read more
Russian troops liberate 12 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian envoy likens migrant influx into Ceuta to fall of Rome
Kirill Dmitriev accompanied his post with Thomas Cole's painting "Destruction" from "The Course of Empire" series and a photograph from Ceuta
Read more
Restrictions on Pavel Durov unrelated to Telegram — watchdog
At the same time, organizations involved in financial transactions and deals with other property are obliged to freeze assets of those designated as terrorists and extremists in Russia, the federal agency said
Read more
Ukrainian ports handling military cargoes are legitimate targets for Russia — MP
The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports strikes on Ukrainian ports used for delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Von der Leyen demands 'swift returns' of migrants from Ceuta
The European Commission president demanded that "dangerous crossings must stop immediately" and that "smuggling networks must be dismantled"
Read more
Europe’s ‘silence of lambs,’ war with Russia, Ceuta: Foreign Ministry comment
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that at present the EU is focused on the tasks of militarization, "demonization" of Russia and preparations for war with it
Read more
Kiev shelling people, preventing their evacuation from Konstantinovka — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, Kiev "doesn't regard the remaining residents of Konstantinovka as human beings"
Read more
Trump says Witkoff, Kushner to visit Ukraine in coming days — media
The US president told the Financial Times that his attention was focused on ending the conflict
Read more
SpaceX turns head as Ukraine uses Starlink for strikes against Russia — expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the corporation's management deliberately ignores the problem for the sake of political dividends and enormous financial benefits from equipment sales
Read more
Impunity in Nord Stream sabotage case provokes new precedents — Russian envoy
Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev noted that Moscow was closely monitoring the investigation into the sabotage of the pipelines
Read more
Russia strongly condemns Ukrainian attempt to attack Zaporozhye nuke plant — MFA
The attack was supposed to target a spent nuclear fuel dry storage facility
Read more
Zelensky totally unreasonable, tries to scale up conflict — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the head of Kiev regime was trying to engage as many countries as possible into his terrorist actions
Read more
Russia urges UN to condemn Moldova's actions against Russian language — envoy
Gennady Gatilov says that the issue of the Russian language has long been used by the geopolitical opponents as a tool to "separate the former Soviet republics from Russia by any means"
Read more
Peace in Ukraine possible, but Europe must be convinced of its necessity — Turkish expert
According to Professor Canan Tercan, Turkey continues negotiations on the issue of resuming talks on its platform
Read more
‘Christian Corps’ plans punitive operations in Ukraine — Russian security official
According to available information, it includes members of the Tradition and Order group, the Stugna special unit and the Belarusian Volunteers group
Read more
Air defenses shoot down 59 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions
The Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were intercepted over Belgorod, Kirov, Kursk, Rostov, Udmurt and Perm regions, as well as Crimea
Read more
Russia cushions external shocks through large FX reserves — IMF
The remaining restrictions on cross-border transfers curtailed capital outflows and helped preserve buffers, the report said
Read more
Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization is possible, Trump says
The US president said he had discussed normalization with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Read more
Iran’s IRGC reports destroying three planes at US base in Jordan
According to the Iranian side, casualties were also reported
Read more
Russia, Mauritania sign memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation
The sides focused closely on fisheries cooperation, a mutually beneficial partnership spanning over 50 years
Read more
Russia developing new air defense system against Ukrainian UAVs — expert
Yevgeny Poddubny highlighted three key conditions for successful defense against enemy UAVs: the presence of radar stations, mobility, and well-coordinated interaction of units
Read more
Suspects confess to murder: what is known about disappearance of two Russians in Thailand
The Thai police detained two suspects in connection to the disappearance of the Russian citizens in Pattaya
Read more
Medvedev says Ukraine conflict to end in Russia’s victory
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that the authorities would have to ensure the transfer of people from the military sector to the civilian sector of economy after the end of the conflict
Read more
Russian drone operators destroy 120 Ukrainian UAV control posts in Kharkov area over month
According to the chief of Planning and Counter-UAV Operations of the 11th Army Corps, the destruction of Ukrainian UAV control posts helps reduce the activity of Ukrainian kamikaze and hexacopter drones at certain sectors of the engagement line
Read more
CENTCOM says no US planes damaged by Iranian strikes
According to the US military, all missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas
Read more
Nearly 49,000 migrants enter Spain's Ceuta over past 24 hours — radio
At least 24 people died trying to reach the enclave
Read more
Russia welcomes UN efforts to advance Cyprus settlement — envoy
Murat Zyazikov stated that Russia continues to advocate resolving the Cyprus issue "solely through dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful negotiations" under UN auspices
Read more
Poland not target of object that fell in southeast of country — Tusk
The Polish PM said that the US was interested in investigating the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Pavel Durov added to list of terrorists and extremists — Russia’s financial watchdog
Pavel Durov has been charged with aiding terrorist activities in Russia as part of a criminal investigation, and proceedings have been initiated to place him on an international wanted list
Read more
Netanyahu, Trump discuss three scenarios for dealing with Iran — Reuters
The source said that in the current conflict with Iran, the US president is acting as the "senior partner," while the Israeli prime minister is playing the role of "junior partner"
Read more
Russian missions assist compatriots in Baltics daily — envoy
Gennady Gatilov said protecting the rights and freedoms of Russians and Russian-speaking residents in the Baltic states remains one of Moscow's top priorities across the post-Soviet space
Read more
Ukrainian army abandons weapons in three settlements while retreating — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that Battlegroup North units established control over the settlement of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region
Read more
At least 18 migrants die trying to reach Spain's Ceuta — media
Local media previously reported that more than 1,500 migrants reached Ceuta from Morocco over the past week
Read more
Trump 'not sure' US will grant Ukraine license to produce Patriot ammunition
The US president said that Washington was "looking at it"
Read more
Ending special military op in 2026 optimal, provided Russia achieves goals — legislator
Grigory Karasin emphasized that Russia stands its ground and wants to "fully accomplish the tasks that were set by the president"
Read more
Maduro praises situation in Venezuela — Rodriguez
Delcy Rodriguez said that she had only received a few messages from Nicolas Maduro through his lawyers since January
Read more
China to step up unmanned technologies use in army — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese leader, combat readiness remains the main guideline and criterion for military modernization
Read more
Russia doubts Armenia can secure comparable gas prices outside EAEU — ministry
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia supplies gas to Armenia at $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters within the Union’s Common Gas Market
Read more
Zelensky complains about difficult situation for Ukrainian forces on frontline
According to Zelensky, the situation in the Konstantinovka and Slavyansk areas, as well as in the Zaporozhye Region, is of particular concern to Kiev
Read more
Trump says Israel to withdraw forces from Gaza after Hamas disarmament
According to the US president, as disarmament is completed, the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to ensure safety
Read more
West to produce weapons for Ukraine in neighboring NATO countries — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the Terminal Autonomy plant destroyed in Kiev was part of a hybrid model
Read more
Spain’s Ceuta sees migrant 'invasion' — Politico
According to the report, the crisis in Ceuta has provoked criticism of the migration strategy of the Spanish government
Read more
Russian Kalinskaya reaches tennis quarterfinals in Washington
The player defeated Indonesia's Janice Tjen
Read more
IN BRIEF: IIHF Council extends suspension of Russian ice hockey players
The Council said the decision was "due to ongoing safety, security and sporting integrity concerns"
Read more
Russia at important point of completing special op — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman addressed volunteers of the United Russia Young Guard and the Volunteer Company departing to the special military operation zone
Read more
Drapaty’s appointment reflects compromise with West — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Vladimir Zelensky had to make this decision because Mikhail Drapaty "belongs to the group" represented by former Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov
Read more
Eight injured, one in intensive care: what we know about Kiev’s attack on bus
According to the Health Ministry, three people are in moderate condition
Read more
Any loss of F-16 fighter jet to be painful for Kiev — Der Tagesspiegel
The publication emphasized that Ukraine is unable to produce them on its own
Read more
Russian man detained for scouting defense sites for Ukraine
The suspect confessed to conducting reconnaissance of Russian military facilities on behalf of a terrorist organization
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about last night's massive strike by Russia on targets in Ukraine
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes hit military airfields, defense industry enterprises, military telecommunication and logistics centers of Ukraine
Read more
EU seeks seat at Ukraine talks while refusing to hear Moscow — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that the West had blocked access to all alternative viewpoints
Read more
US, Israel may impose land blockade on Iran — newspaper
The media outlet pointed out that Pakistan and Iraq, who are not close allies of Washington in the region, could be a weak link
Read more
Number of Colombian mercenaries in Ukraine eclipses 7,000 — defense sources
Captured Colombians almost unanimously claim that the conditions promised during recruitment are radically different from reality
Read more
Russian forces deploy over 100,000 Gerbera drones in special op zone in Ukraine — expert
Igor Potapov noted that the Gerbera was initially designed as an air defense decoy, a deception target
Read more
Lukashenko thanks Trump for revealing true nature of US foreign policy
As an example of a wise and pragmatic model of national development, the Belarusian president pointed to China
Read more
Press review: Putin-Xi-Trump meeting rumors swirl while Kiev plays Poland against Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 31st
Read more
Arms deliveries to Ukraine create problems for West — Crimean official
Weapons may end up in the hands of criminal groups, Vladimir Konstantinov said
Read more
Russia liberated 13 settlements in the Kharkov region in July — administration head
Russian units continue their advance in the area of Kupyansk, developing the offensive downstream along the Oskol River in the direction of Borovaya
Read more
World Boxing allows Russian athletes to compete under national symbols
In April, Russian athletes were allowed to compete as neutrals
Read more
Iran strikes US military facilities in Bahrain
The Iranian army struck electric generators, a navigation system and administrative buildings
Read more
Fire breaks out at Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd
The company said the facility had previously been attacked
Read more
Riyadh seeks 50-nation coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
The key issue in establishing the coalition is the position of the United States
Read more
IN BRIEF: Belarus tips Poland off about plot to attack opposition figure’s children
According to the former operative of Belarus’ State Security Committee, the attack was being planned by former journalist Denis Dashkevich, a member of the Belarusian opposition
Read more
LNG market holds promise, but Russia faces cold reception — expert
Global LNG production capacity could expand by 65% over the next five years, with the US driving roughly half of that growth, Anvar Gafiatullin noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops run for lives out of Konstantinovka in Donbass — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, there was no Ukrainian commanders in the city
Read more
No EU country can unilaterally expel another from Schengen — Borrell
Earlier, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced he had summoned the Italian ambassador following remarks by his counterpart Antonio Tajani about the intent to suspend the Schengen Agreement
Read more
KCNA says US military headquarters in Japan turns into ‘war command’
According to the agency, the purpose of the reform is to ensure joint actions of the US and Japan’s armies in the event of war and to expand the capabilities of US troops to conduct independent operations in the region
Read more
Big Tech’s AI investments top $1 trillion — FT reports
According to the newspaper, such spending demonstrates both the scale of the AI ambitions and the speed at which America's technology giants have developed
Read more
One killed, eight others injured in Volgograd Region: aftermath of Ukrainian UAV attack
In the southern Rostov Region, one person was injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the town of Gukovo
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Black Sea energy facilities raise concerns — Russian diplomat
On July 30, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium reported another drone attack on two tankers near its terminal outside the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk
Read more
Iran carries out drone strikes on military facilities at air base in Kuwait
According to the statement, the air base in Kuwait plays a vital role in US air reconnaissance and support operations
Read more
Moscow urges Austria to resolve diplomatic visa issue — envoy
According to Andrey Grozov, the visa issue remains "the most sensitive area" in relations with Vienna
Read more
Russia to insist on identifying masterminds of Nord Stream sabotage — ambassador
Sergey Nechayev highlighted that the fact that "the German prosecutor general’s office admitted that it was not just an accident involving six diving amateurs who somehow managed to plant explosives" was "an important sign by itself"
Read more
Major ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo opens in Shanghai with Russian participation
Russian companies VK, RuStore, Yandex Ads, and the Moscow Department of Culture's Creative Industries Agency will participate in the event
Read more
Trump restricts export of waste containing recoverable critical materials
According to documents published on the White House website, the US Department of Commerce must determine the scope of the restrictions
Read more
Western support provokes Zelensky to new dangerous adventures — Russian Foreign Ministry
Such actions by the Kiev regime would not have been possible if it had not had a constant political support provided to it by Western countries, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
What we know about detention of terrorist organization member for scouting defense sites
According to the FSB, posing as an employee of a logistics and transport company, the detainee conducted reconnaissance of strategically important facilities in seven Russian regions and sent information via messenger to the handlers
Read more
Hamas, Palestinian factions agree on all Gaza deal provisions — TV
According to sources cited by Al Hadath, the official announcement will be made "after the Israeli side signal its approval to the provisions"
Read more
Ukrainian positional defense tactics collapsing under Russian army pressure — official
Yevgeny Lisnyak noted that the main problem for the Ukrainian armed forces is the lack of personnel and the quality of reinforcements
Read more
Fate of 45,000 Russian children adopted abroad remains unknown — lawmaker
According to Nina Ostanina, these children had left the country before the law banning adoptions abroad was passed in 2022
Read more
Thousands of migrants flood into Spain’s Ceuta as authorities try to stem tide
The migrant run on Ceuta is the largest since a similar inundation in 2021
Read more
Spain summons Italian ambassador over Schengen remarks
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Antonio Tajani's statement on an intention to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain was "unworthy of the foreign minister of a partner and friendly country"
Read more
West trying to provoke nuclear incident to start open war with Russia — expert
Renat Karchaa noted that the section of the front line where Energodar and the ZNPP are located is overseen by UK military experts
Read more
LDARZ, LORTA plants in Lvov, struck by Russia, were of strategic importance for Kiev
Both plants were added to the list of strategic enterprises in 2015, when Ukraine embarked on a course of militarization with Western support
Read more
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan sign alliance agreement
A roadmap for a 2024-2029 cooperation program, memoranda of cooperation between statistical agencies, cybersecurity authorities, the central bank of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz financial regulator, as well as a cooperation agreement between the gold mining companies AzerGold and Kyrgyzaltyn were signed
Read more