Spain summons Italian ambassador over Schengen remarks

MADRID, July 31. /TASS/. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned Italy's ambassador after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome intended to suspend the Schengen Agreement with Spain over the influx of migrants into the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta.

Earlier, Tajani backed suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain, saying the migration crisis in Ceuta could pose a threat to Europe's overall security.

"This statement is unworthy of the foreign minister of a partner and friendly country from which we expect European solidarity <...>. I have summoned the Italian ambassador," Albares wrote on X.

According to Spanish media reports, more than 1,500 migrants have reached Ceuta from Morocco by swimming over the past week, while others crossed on foot. Other reports say as many as 20,000 people may have entered the autonomous city.

The exact number of arrivals has not yet been confirmed. Spain has deployed the military to Ceuta amid the migration crisis to help maintain security.