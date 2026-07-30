World Boxing lifts all restrictions on Russian athletes

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. World Boxing has allowed Russian athletes to compete at its events with full eligibility under the Russian flag and with the national anthem, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said.

Earlier, the Russian Boxing Federation applied for membership in World Boxing. The organization's Secretary General Alexander Besputin stated that Russian athletes would compete only if they were allowed to use their national symbols.

Besputin welcomed the decision in a comment released by the federation's press service, saying: "We are very pleased with the World Boxing Executive Board's decision to fully restore our right to compete at international events with our national symbols."