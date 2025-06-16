Trump describes West’s decision to abandon G8 format as huge mistake

OTTAWA, June 16. /TASS/. The collective West’s decision to abandon the G8 format with Russia’s participation was a huge mistake, US President Donald Trump said on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should have a seat at today’s meeting of the G7, Trump said: "I'm not saying he should at this point, because too much water has gone over the dam, maybe, but it was a big mistake."

"It was a mistake in that you spend so much time talking about Russia, and he's no longer at the table," Trump continued.

"Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else. He doesn't want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8 as I would be, as you would be, as anybody would be," the US leader added. "He basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him."